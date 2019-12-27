Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 113.9% in December

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the November 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NURO shares. ValuEngine lowered Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NURO opened at $4.78 on Friday. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. Equities analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

