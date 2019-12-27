Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on STIM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Brian E. Farley purchased 11,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,307.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Farley purchased 19,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

