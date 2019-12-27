Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,281.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $82,281.00 and approximately $37,576.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

