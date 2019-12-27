New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. New York Community Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 49,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

