NewYorkCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $733.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $711,843.00 and approximately $733.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009867 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, FreiExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

