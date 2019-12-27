NewYorkCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $609.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $803,372.00 and approximately $609.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00559151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

