NEXT One Day Trading Volume Tops $366,671.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $29.47 million and $366,671.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00009990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00558283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

