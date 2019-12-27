NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

