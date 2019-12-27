NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 28th total of 838,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. NIC has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

