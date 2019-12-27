Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.98. 3,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nice has a twelve month low of $102.67 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Analysts predict that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Nice by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.