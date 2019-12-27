Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 28th total of 920,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NICE stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $156.34. 123,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. Nice has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

