Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 348,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

