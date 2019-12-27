Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $117.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $101.48. 2,528,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Nike by 3.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

