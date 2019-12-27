Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Consumer Edge

Analysts at Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Consumer Edge’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NKE stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Saturna Capital lifted its position in Nike by 1.4% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 394,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 7,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,543,000. Gerstein Fisher increased its holdings in Nike by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 7,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Nike by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management now owns 33,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

