Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113,011.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $113,011.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,289.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.01745551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.02789422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00564847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00621984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062084 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00381238 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,059,122,352 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,872,352 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.