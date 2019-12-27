Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $70,126.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $70,126.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

