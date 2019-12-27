NIX (NIX) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $69,383.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.68. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.01740263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00616142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061300 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

