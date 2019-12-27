NKN Market Cap Tops $8.21 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One NKN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitrue, BCEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

NKN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitrue, BCEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

