NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 28th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE NL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. 15,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.69.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the second quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NL Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

