NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Up 45.8% in December

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the November 28th total of 987,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NMIH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,464. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. NMI has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $12,965,904. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

