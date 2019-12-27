Noir Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $299,701.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,234,126 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

