NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,449.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $262,413.00 and $3,449.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and CryptoBridge. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,580,266 coins and its circulating supply is 517,580,266 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.