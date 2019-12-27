NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $267,195.00 and approximately $6,091.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,593,908 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.