Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of OSB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.09 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 30.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Norbord by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 143,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 52.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

