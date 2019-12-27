North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 520,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 712,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 264.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NOA stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.62. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

