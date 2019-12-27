North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NRT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 52,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,248. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.83% and a return on equity of 9,332.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned 0.98% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

