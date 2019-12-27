Novacoin Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $812,572.00 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001124 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.29 or 1.00697864 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

