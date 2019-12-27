NPCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $52,129.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003149 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 243.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

