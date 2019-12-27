NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Update

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NRG remained flat at $$39.23 during trading on Friday. 1,384,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,425. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,844,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,546,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

