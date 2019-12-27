Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitrue, Huobi and BITBOX. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.15 million and $187,351.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BITBOX, Huobi, Zebpay, CoinBene, Upbit, Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, Bitrue, Bitbns, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

