NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

