NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5415 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.49.

NUEM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

