NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9217 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

NUDM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 3,976 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

