NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Declares $0.26 — Dividend

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2615 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,478 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

