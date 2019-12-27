NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Declares $0.48 Annual Dividend

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4814 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

BATS:NULV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 8,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

