NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.72 (BATS:NUMV)

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7238 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

BATS NUMV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

