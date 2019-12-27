NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.28

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NUSC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

