NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NUBD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.58. 55,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

