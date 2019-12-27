NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:NURE)

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.