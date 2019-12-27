Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NUHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

