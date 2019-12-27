NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Announces $0.21 — Dividend

NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2139 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA NULC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $29.98.

