Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Short Interest Up 87.6% in December

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the November 28th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMP shares. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMP opened at $17.31 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 113.19%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

