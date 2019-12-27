Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Financial Comparison

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 10 3 0 2.14 Obsidian Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.43, suggesting a potential upside of 212.04%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $1.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.08%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.14 billion 0.20 -$397.51 million $0.77 3.51 Obsidian Energy $342.58 million 0.15 -$235.31 million ($2.94) -0.23

Obsidian Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -20.96% 0.32% 0.16% Obsidian Energy -93.54% -14.49% -9.83%

Summary

Antero Resources beats Obsidian Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

