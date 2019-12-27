ODEM Trading Down 20% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $209,718.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

