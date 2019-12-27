Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $166,015.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.71 million and $166,015.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Bit-Z and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, FCoin, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Upbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

