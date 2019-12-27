OKB One Day Volume Tops $73.47 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. OKB has a total market cap of $106.06 million and approximately $73.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00036141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.05900440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029530 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023535 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.