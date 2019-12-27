OKB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.91 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $52.60 million and $72.91 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00036440 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

