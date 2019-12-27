OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $3,603.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00063617 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086868 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.77 or 0.99772562 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,907,735 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

