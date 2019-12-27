OKCash Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,545.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084698 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.08 or 1.00301021 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,908,695 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

