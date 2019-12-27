Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OPOF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

